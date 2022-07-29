Connexion
    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:18 29/07/2022
674.10 EUR   +1.69%
17:03LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Depot AMF CP. C220109
PU
16:47ANALYSE-AMAZON A UN AVANTAGE PRIME SUR WALMART : des clients plus riches
ZR
14:55Hermès dévoile une rentabilité record grace à la Chine
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Depot AMF CP. C220109

29/07/2022 | 17:03
Prospectus/Supplément du prospectus bénéficiant d'un passeport approuvé par un autre régulateur.

Lorsqu'un résumé est disponible en français, il est rendu public dans le « Document société » ci‐

dessous.

Prospectus/Supplement of the prospectus with a prospectus approved by another NCA. Where

summary is available in French, it can be found

in the "Company Document" below".

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 76 542 M 77 779 M -
Résultat net 2022 14 131 M 14 360 M -
Dette nette 2022 4 888 M 4 967 M -
PER 2022 23,8x
Rendement 2022 1,76%
Capitalisation 333 Mrd 338 Mrd -
VE / CA 2022 4,41x
VE / CA 2023 4,00x
Nbr Employés 157 953
Flottant 51,7%
Tendances analyse technique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Dernier Cours de Clôture 662,90 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 774,47 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-8.82%338 203
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.38%38 784
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-22.20%22 108
VF CORPORATION-33.67%18 868
MONCLER S.P.A.-27.16%12 726
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-25.29%7 419