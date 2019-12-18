Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur LYFT, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF - USD-1.93%2.36%Etats UnisActions - Transport
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF - USD-0.85%0.35%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.25%0.11%Etats UnisActions
Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF - Dist...-0.24%0.03%-Etats UnisActions
AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL - - USD-0.27%0.02%-MondeActions
Amundi Prime Global DR (C) - USD-0.29%0.02%-MondeActions
AMUNDI PRIME USA - - USD0.02%0.02%-MondeActions
Amundi Prime USA DR (C) - USD0.01%0.02%-MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
A Wall Street, le S&P500 efface le coronavirus
Graphique LYFT, INC.
Durée : Période :
Lyft, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Lyft, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 41
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,84 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,14 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 135%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 45,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -36,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LYFT, INC.-34.59%8 782
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.25%620 515
NETFLIX, INC.49.75%213 685
PROSUS N.V.17.09%150 921
NASPERS LIMITED28.85%73 720
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.08%51 562
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group