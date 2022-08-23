Connexion
    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:23 23/08/2022
89.60 USD   +1.76%
19:01LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
19/08LyondellBasell Industries N.V. annonce un dividende trimestriel, payable le 6 septembre 2022
CI
03/08LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Mizuho Securities toujours à l'achat
ZM
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre

23/08/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 54 898 M - 55 161 M
Résultat net 2022 5 510 M - 5 537 M
Dette nette 2022 10 132 M - 10 180 M
PER 2022 5,30x
Rendement 2022 5,19%
Capitalisation 28 722 M 28 722 M 28 860 M
VE / CA 2022 0,71x
VE / CA 2023 0,74x
Nbr Employés 19 100
Flottant 75,1%
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Graphique analyse technique LyondellBasell Industries N.V. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 88,05 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,05 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Peter Vanacker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. McMurray CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jacques Aigrain Chairman
James Seward SVP-Research & Development, Technology
Jagjeet Singh Bindra Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-4.53%28 722
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.93%82 599
AIR LIQUIDE-5.02%68 559
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.02%40 968
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION17.94%32 292
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.15.56%30 195