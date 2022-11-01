|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
51 191 M
-
51 770 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
4 026 M
-
4 071 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
10 562 M
-
10 682 M
|PER 2022
|6,20x
|Rendement 2022
|6,15%
|
|Capitalisation
|
24 894 M
24 894 M
25 175 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,69x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,75x
|Nbr Employés
|19 100
|Flottant
|74,9%
|
|Graphique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|76,45 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|88,43 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|15,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs