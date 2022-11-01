Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nyse
  LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:44 01/11/2022
77.37 USD   +1.20%
16:01LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat
ZM
31/10LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
31/10LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Barclays n'est plus acheteur
ZM
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat

01/11/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Données financières
CA 2022 51 191 M - 51 770 M
Résultat net 2022 4 026 M - 4 071 M
Dette nette 2022 10 562 M - 10 682 M
PER 2022 6,20x
Rendement 2022 6,15%
Capitalisation 24 894 M 24 894 M 25 175 M
VE / CA 2022 0,69x
VE / CA 2023 0,75x
Nbr Employés 19 100
Flottant 74,9%
Graphique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Graphique analyse technique LyondellBasell Industries N.V. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 76,45 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 88,43 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Peter Vanacker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. McMurray CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jacques Aigrain Chairman
James Seward Chief Innovation Officer & Executive VP
Jagjeet Singh Bindra Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-17.11%24 894
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-23.79%70 577
AIR LIQUIDE-4.83%68 255
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.44%34 551
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-22.56%20 655
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-10.70%20 642