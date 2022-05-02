|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
52 160 M
-
49 495 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
5 461 M
-
5 182 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
9 349 M
-
8 871 M
|PER 2022
|6,40x
|Rendement 2022
|4,37%
|
|Capitalisation
|
34 738 M
34 738 M
32 963 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,85x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,88x
|Nbr Employés
|19 100
|Flottant
|75,8%
|
|Graphique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|23
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|106,03 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|114,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|8,22%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs