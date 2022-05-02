Connexion
    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  02/05 21:38:43
107.59 USD   +1.47%
21:11LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. adopte une opinion positive
ZM
20:19LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
13:11LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Opinion positive de Barclays
ZM
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

02/05/2022 | 20:19
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Recommandations des analystes sur LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Données financières
CA 2022 52 160 M - 49 495 M
Résultat net 2022 5 461 M - 5 182 M
Dette nette 2022 9 349 M - 8 871 M
PER 2022 6,40x
Rendement 2022 4,37%
Capitalisation 34 738 M 34 738 M 32 963 M
VE / CA 2022 0,85x
VE / CA 2023 0,88x
Nbr Employés 19 100
Flottant 75,8%
Graphique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Durée : Période :
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Graphique analyse technique LyondellBasell Industries N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 106,03 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 114,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,22%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kenneth T. Lane CEO, Executive VP-Global Olefins & Polyolefins
Michael C. McMurray CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jacques Aigrain Chairman
James Seward SVP-Research & Development, Technology
Stephen F. Cooper Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.96%34 738
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.93%104 769
AIR LIQUIDE7.84%82 610
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-22.92%36 987
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.52%23 351
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-22.53%22 765