LyondellBasell Industries N.V. : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2021
38 708 M
-
31 840 M
|Résultat net 2021
4 830 M
-
3 973 M
|Dette nette 2021
11 964 M
-
9 841 M
|PER 2021
|8,05x
|Rendement 2021
|3,78%
|Capitalisation
37 929 M
31 200 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,29x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,29x
|Nbr Employés
|19 200
|Flottant
|75,2%
|Graphique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
115,17 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
113,44 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
22,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
1,52%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-20,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs