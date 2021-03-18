Connexion
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)

M/I HOMES, INC.

(MHO)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 18/03 21:10:00
54.65 USD   -7.31%
ETFs positionnés sur M/I HOMES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF - USD3.86%0.47%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-1.67%0.40%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...2.84%0.21%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...0.21%0.19%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD0.95%0.19%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...1.87%0.19%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.48%0.07%Etats UnisActions



Graphique M/I HOMES, INC.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 56,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 58,96 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -5,02%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,02%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,02%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
M/I HOMES, INC.33.12%1 669
LENNAR CORPORATION32.43%27 466
NVR, INC.14.28%17 192
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.20.49%4 119
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION8.74%3 391
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.21.10%2 465
