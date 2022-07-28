Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. M.R.M.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    MRM   FR00140085W6

M.R.M.

(MRM)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:30 28/07/2022
25.25 EUR   -2.88%
20:28M R M : 2022 Half year financial report available
PU
05/07MRM : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidite contracte avec invest securities
GL
09/06M.R.M. SA approuve le paiement des primes pour l'exercice 2021, payables le 15 juin 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

M R M : 2022 Half year financial report available

28/07/2022 | 20:28
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communiqué information réglementée Press release regulated information

  • Publication du rapport financier semestriel
  • Publication of the half-year financial report

Paris, le 28 juillet 2022

MRM annonce ce jour avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel relatif au premier semestre 2022.

Il est consultable sur le site Internet de la Société : www.mrminvest.com, dans la rubrique « Finance

- Information financière - Informations réglementées ».

Ce document intègre le rapport semestriel d'activité, les états financiers consolidés semestriels résumés, le rapport des Commissaires aux comptes sur l'information financière semestrielle ainsi que l'attestation du responsable du rapport financier semestriel.

Paris, 28 July 2022

MRM announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of its 2022 half-year financial report (French version only).

It is available on the company's website: www.mrminvest.com, under the heading "Finance - Financial information - AMF Regulated information".

This document includes the half-year activity report, the half-year consolidated financial statements, the report of statutory auditors on the half-year financial information and the certification by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

Pour plus d'informations :

For more information:

MRM

5, avenue Kleber

75795 Paris Cedex 16 France

T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00

relation_finances@mrminvest.com

1/1

Disclaimer

MRM SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 18:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur M.R.M.
20:28M R M : 2022 Half year financial report available
PU
05/07MRM : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidite contracte avec invest securities
GL
09/06M.R.M. SA approuve le paiement des primes pour l'exercice 2021, payables le 15 juin 202..
CI
09/06M.R.M. SA approuve le dividende pour l'exercice 2021, payable le 15 juin 2022
CI
09/06MRM : Présentation de l'Assemblée Générale du 9 juin 2022
PU
09/06MRM : Presentation of the General Meeting of June 9, 2022 (French version only)
PU
08/06MRM : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions
GL
23/05MRM : Convening notice of the General Meeting to be held on 9 June 2022
PU
19/05MRM : Modalités de mise à disposition ou de consultation des documents relatifs à l'Assemb..
GL
18/05MRM : Modalités de mise à disposition ou de consultation des documents relatifs à l'Assemb..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur M.R.M.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières ()
CA 2021 9,75 M - -
Résultat net 2021 5,60 M - -
Dette nette 2021 66,6 M - -
PER 2021 9,42x
Rendement 2021 4,67%
Capitalisation 56,7 M 57,5 M -
VE / CA 2020 11,5x
VE / CA 2021 12,2x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant -
Graphique M.R.M.
Durée : Période :
M.R.M. : Graphique analyse technique M.R.M. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique M.R.M.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Francois Matray Chief Executive Officer
Marine Pattin Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Francois de Varenne Chairman
Brigitte Gauthier-Darcet Independent Director
Valérie Ohannessian Independent Director