Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique en phase clinique. La société est engagée dans la recherche de nouvelles thérapies pour la stéatohépatite non alcoolique (NASH). Le produit candidat de la société, le resmetirom, est un agoniste sélectif du récepteur de l'hormone thyroïdienneß (THR-ß), dirigé vers le foie, qui est développé sous forme de pilule orale à prise unique quotidienne pour le traitement de la NASH. La NASH est une forme plus avancée de la stéatose hépatique non alcoolique (NAFLD). La NASH est une maladie du foie qui touche les personnes souffrant de maladies métaboliques, telles que l'obésité, le diabète et la stéatose hépatique non alcoolique (NAFLD).

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale