Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. : BofA Securities passe de neutre à vendeur
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|Recommandations des analystes sur MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Données financières
|CA 2021
|
2 651 M
-
2 270 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
927 M
-
794 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
4 567 M
-
3 910 M
|PER 2021
|11,3x
|Rendement 2021
|8,64%
|Capitalisation
|
10 544 M
10 544 M
9 027 M
|VE / CA 2021
|5,70x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,46x
|Nbr Employés
|1 720
|Flottant
|99,7%
|Graphique MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
47,59 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
51,89 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
9,05%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs