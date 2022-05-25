Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    MMP   US5590801065

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

(MMP)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  24/05 22:00:01
48.83 USD   +0.76%
13:01MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : JPMorgan Chase favorable au dossier
ZM
20/05MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Wells Fargo Securities est neutre sur le titre
ZM
05/05Magellan Midstream affiche une hausse de ses bénéfices et de ses revenus au T1
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. : JPMorgan Chase favorable au dossier

25/05/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
13:01MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : JPMorgan Chase favorable au dossier
ZM
20/05MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Wells Fargo Securities est neutre sur le titre
ZM
05/05Magellan Midstream affiche une hausse de ses bénéfices et de ses revenus au T1
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (MMP) MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. affiche un chiffre d'affaires de ..
MT
05/05Magellan Midstream fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour le deuxième trimestre et l'..
CI
05/05Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos ..
CI
29/04MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
27/04Magellan Midstream Partners lance un appel d'offres pour une éventuelle extension de so..
MT
27/04Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. annonce l'ouverture d'une période de consultation pou..
CI
26/04MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Morgan Stanley est négatif
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2 749 M - 2 562 M
Résultat net 2022 888 M - 827 M
Dette nette 2022 4 896 M - 4 563 M
PER 2022 11,5x
Rendement 2022 8,54%
Capitalisation 10 331 M 10 331 M 9 628 M
VE / CA 2022 5,54x
VE / CA 2023 5,04x
Nbr Employés 1 715
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Durée : Période :
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 48,83 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 53,06 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,67%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Aaron L. Milford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Holman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Barry R. Pearl Chairman
Michael C. Pearson Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Douglas J. May SVP, General Counsel, Compliance & Ethics Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.5.15%10 331
ENBRIDGE INC.16.49%90 708
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.04%58 436
TC ENERGY CORPORATION25.77%56 563
WILLIAMS COMPANIES38.33%44 104
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.68%43 399