|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. : Morgan Stanley toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
|
|19:01
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Morgan Stanley toujours à l'achat
|
ZM
|12/03
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : J.P. Morgan Chase moins optimiste
|
ZM
|12/03
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Goldman Sachs dégrade son opinion à neutre
|
ZM
|17/02
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Truist Securities n'est plus positif
|
ZM
|04/02
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandati..
|
ZM
|04/02
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Détachement de dividende
|
FA
|2020
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Détachement de dividende
|
FA
|2020
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Détachement de dividende
|
FA
|2020
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Détachement de dividende
|
FA
|2020
|MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Détachement de dividende
|
FA
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
2 506 M
-
2 099 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
814 M
-
682 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
5 050 M
-
4 230 M
|PER 2021
|12,0x
|Rendement 2021
|9,34%
|
|Capitalisation
|
9 842 M
9 842 M
8 245 M
|VE / CA 2021
|5,94x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,69x
|Nbr Employés
|1 720
|Flottant
|99,9%
|
|Graphique MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
48,40 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
44,08 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
31,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
9,80%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-11,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs