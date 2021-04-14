|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. : Wolfe Research de vendeur à neutre sur le dossier
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
2 507 M
-
2 095 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
814 M
-
680 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
5 065 M
-
4 233 M
|PER 2021
|12,2x
|Rendement 2021
|9,20%
|
|Capitalisation
|
9 992 M
9 992 M
8 350 M
|VE / CA 2021
|6,01x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,75x
|Nbr Employés
|1 720
|Flottant
|99,9%
|
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
48,70 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
44,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
29,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
8,83%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-6,15%
