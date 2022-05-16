Connexion
  Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    MGTA   US55910K1088

MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MGTA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16/05 19:56:00
1.100 USD   -3.51%
18/04Les actions de Magenta Therapeutics chutent après une série de réductions de cibles
MT
18/04MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Mizuho Securities toujours positif
ZM
18/04MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
Actualités 
Reco analystes

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

16/05/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -83,8 M - -80,5 M
Tréso. nette 2022 94,0 M - 90,4 M
PER 2022 -0,82x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 66,5 M 66,5 M 63,9 M
VE / CA 2022 -
VE / CA 2023 -
Nbr Employés 75
Flottant 91,9%
Tendances analyse technique MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,14 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 485%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jason Gardner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Frank Mahoney COO, CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Alison Francis Lawton Chairman
Lisa M. Olson Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Research
David Nichols Chief Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-74.27%66
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.10%78 232
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.22%69 552
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.35%63 100
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.92%43 023
BIONTECH SE-38.39%38 601