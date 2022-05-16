|
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
-83,8 M
-
-80,5 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
94,0 M
-
90,4 M
|PER 2022
|-0,82x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
66,5 M
66,5 M
63,9 M
|VE / CA 2022
|-
|VE / CA 2023
|-
|Nbr Employés
|75
|Flottant
|91,9%
|
|Graphique MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,14 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|6,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|485%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs