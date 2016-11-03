Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Maisons du Monde    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 19/08 11:25:00
14.09 EUR   +1.44%
17/08MAISONS DU MONDE : forte revalorisation de Citi
AO
13/08SMALL & MID CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
10/08MAISONS DU MONDE : A l'assaut d'une résistance majeure
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur MAISONS DU MONDEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-0.78%0.43%FranceActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.20%0.11%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Graphique MAISONS DU MONDE
Durée : Période :
Maisons du Monde : Graphique analyse technique Maisons du Monde | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,41 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,89 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,74%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MAISONS DU MONDE7.09%744
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.31.44%24 157
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.32.73%7 505
RH50.57%6 201
DUNELM GROUP PLC17.73%3 641
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-29.48%1 514
