ETFs positionnés sur MAISONS DU MONDE ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR -0.78% 0.43% France Actions WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... -0.20% 0.11% Europe Actions





Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique MAISONS DU MONDE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 10 Objectif de cours Moyen 14,41 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,89 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,74% Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) MAISONS DU MONDE 7.09% 744 NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 31.44% 24 157 WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. 32.73% 7 505 RH 50.57% 6 201 DUNELM GROUP PLC 17.73% 3 641 BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -29.48% 1 514