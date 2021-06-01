|
Makheia : Transfert du contrat de liquidité chez TP ICAP Europe
Makheia - Transfert du contrat de liquidité chez TP ICAP Europe
Subscribe
Company Name
Makheia Group
ISN
FR0000072993
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALMAK
Source
MAKHEIA
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
MaKheiA Group SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 23:01:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur MAKHEIA GROUP
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur MAKHEIA GROUP
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
10,5 M
12,8 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
0,30 M
0,37 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
1,59 M
1,94 M
-
|PER 2021
|40,3x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
10,2 M
12,4 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,12x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,06x
|Nbr Employés
|87
|Flottant
|45,5%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MAKHEIA GROUP
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
0,20 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
0,29 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
-31,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-31,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-31,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs