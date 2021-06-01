Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Makheia Group
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALMAK   FR0000072993

MAKHEIA GROUP

(ALMAK)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 31/05 17:35:11
0.292 EUR   -3.31%
01:02MAKHEIA  : Transfert du contrat de liquidité chez TP ICAP Europe
PU
31/05MAKHEIA  : Transfert du contrat de liquidité chez TP ICAP Europe
PU
26/05BOURSE DE PARIS : Panne de volatilité
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Makheia : Transfert du contrat de liquidité chez TP ICAP Europe

01/06/2021 | 01:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Makheia - Transfert du contrat de liquidité chez TP ICAP Europe
Subscribe

31 May 2021 23:47 CEST

Company Name

Makheia Group

ISN

FR0000072993

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALMAK

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_985403_Contrat_de_Liquidite.pdf

Source

MAKHEIA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

MaKheiA Group SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 23:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur MAKHEIA GROUP
01:02MAKHEIA  : Transfert du contrat de liquidité chez TP ICAP Europe
PU
31/05MAKHEIA  : Transfert du contrat de liquidité chez TP ICAP Europe
PU
26/05BOURSE DE PARIS : Panne de volatilité
26/05EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Engie, Danone, Atos, Vivendi, Volkswagen, Sony, Aston M..
26/05MAKHEIA GROUP  : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
CO
25/05MAKHEIA  : Attractivité confirmée pour le plan de financement de Makheia
PU
06/05MAKHEIA  : Actualisation à fin Avril 2021
PU
03/05MAKHEIA  : Urd 2020
PU
30/04MAKHEIA GROUP  : Document d'enregistrement universel
CO
30/04MAKHEIA GROUP  : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MAKHEIA GROUP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 10,5 M 12,8 M -
Résultat net 2021 0,30 M 0,37 M -
Dette nette 2021 1,59 M 1,94 M -
PER 2021 40,3x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 10,2 M 12,4 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,12x
VE / CA 2022 1,06x
Nbr Employés 87
Flottant 45,5%
Graphique MAKHEIA GROUP
Durée : Période :
Makheia Group : Graphique analyse technique Makheia Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MAKHEIA GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,20 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,29 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -31,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -31,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -31,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Édouard Rencker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adeline Francart Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Patrick Dubosc Marchenay Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean-François Variot Independent Director
Jean-Philippe Gallant Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MAKHEIA GROUP11.85%13
CARDLYTICS, INC.-25.37%3 503
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED40.47%1 922
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.13%378
LEGS COMPANY, LTD.44.50%241
MCH GROUP AG15.00%228