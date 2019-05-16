Connexion
Man Wah Holdings Limited    1999

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1999)
ETFs positionnés sur MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF - USD3.18%0.40%-Hong KongActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...1.86%0.08%Asie-PacifiqueActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...2.01%0.08%-Asie-PacifiqueActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD3.73%0.03%-NCActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,32 HKD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,80 HKD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 3,21%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -20,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -55,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED29.61%10 915
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-4.81%5 616
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.18.43%2 524
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.88%1 575
VICTORIA PLC10.23%1 170
SURTECO GROUP SE7.88%470
