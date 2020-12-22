Manitou : Résultat des votes par résolution

MANITOU BF - ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE - 21 DÉCEMBRE 2020
RÉSULTAT DES VOTES PAR RÉSOLUTION
|
Nombre d'actions composant le capital :
|
39.668.399
|
Nombre total des actions disposant du droit de vote (déduction faite des actions auto-détenues) :
|
38.270.865
|
Nombre total d'actionnaires présents, représentés ou ayant votés par correspondance :
|
121
|
Nombre total de voix des actionnaires présents, représentés ou ayant votés par correspondance :
|
34.845.797
|
Nombre d'actions présentes, représentées ou ayant voté par correspondance :
|
34.845.797
|
Quorum :
|
91.050 %
