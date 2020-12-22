Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Manitou Group    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 22/12 16:02:30
24.25 EUR   +3.19%
15:19MANITOU : Résultat des votes par résolution
PU
21/12MANITOU : Oddo reste à 'alléger', remonte sa cible
CF
21/12MANITOU : Assemblée générale et perspectives 2020 en amélioration
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Manitou : Résultat des votes par résolution

22/12/2020 | 15:19
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANITOU BF - ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE - 21 DÉCEMBRE 2020

RÉSULTAT DES VOTES PAR RÉSOLUTION

Nombre d'actions composant le capital :

39.668.399

Nombre total des actions disposant du droit de vote (déduction faite des actions auto-détenues) :

38.270.865

Nombre total d'actionnaires présents, représentés ou ayant votés par correspondance :

121

Nombre total de voix des actionnaires présents, représentés ou ayant votés par correspondance :

34.845.797

Nombre d'actions présentes, représentées ou ayant voté par correspondance :

34.845.797

Quorum :

91.050 %

Manitou BF, S.A. au capital de 39.668.399 euros

B.P. 10249 - 430 rue de l'Aubinière - 44158 Ancenis cedex - France - Tel. + 33 (0) 2 40 09 10 11 - Fax + (0) 2 40 83 36 88Page 1 de 1 857 802 508 RCS Nantes - APE - NAF 2822Z - N° de TVA intracommunautaire FR58 857 802 508 - Numéro d'immatriculation Orias 20006652

www.manitou-group.com

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2020 14:18:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur MANITOU GROUP
15:19MANITOU : Résultat des votes par résolution
PU
21/12MANITOU : Oddo reste à 'alléger', remonte sa cible
CF
21/12MANITOU : Assemblée générale et perspectives 2020 en amélioration
PU
16/12MANITOU : rationalisation de la présence aux Etats-Unis
CF
16/12MANITOU : rationalionalizes its US footprint
PU
16/12MANITOU : rationalise ses opérations aux Etats-Unis
PU
11/12MANITOU : La sécurité, c'est l'affaire de tous !
PU
11/12MANITOU : 11302020 - Statement
PU
04/12RSE ET COLLABORATEURS EN MOUVEMENT : 5e épisode de la série de podcasts
PU
30/11MANITOU : Mise à disposition des informations relatives à l'Assemblée générale m..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MANITOU GROUP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 1 531 M 1 875 M -
Résultat net 2020 32,6 M 39,9 M -
Dette nette 2020 141 M 172 M -
PER 2020 27,5x
Rendement 2020 0,68%
Capitalisation 899 M 1 099 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,68x
VE / CA 2021 0,60x
Nbr Employés 4 397
Flottant 30,1%
Graphique MANITOU GROUP
Durée : Période :
Manitou Group : Graphique analyse technique Manitou Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MANITOU GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,80 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -2,98%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -20,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -36,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gordon Himsworth Director
Sébastien Braud Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MANITOU GROUP9.56%1 099
PACCAR, INC.8.53%29 742
KOMATSU LTD.4.98%25 351
KUBOTA CORPORATION25.29%25 002
KNORR-BREMSE AG20.13%21 476
EPIROC AB32.97%21 384
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ