Manitou : SHARE CAPITAL AND COMPUTATION OF VOTING RIGHTS AS AT 28.02.22
DECLARATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE
ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL DE LA SOCIETE
Déclaration au titre l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
SHARE CAPITAL AND COMPUTATION OF VOTING RIGHTS
Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets
Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
MANITOU BF
Société anonyme à Conseil d'Administration au capital de 39 668 399 euros
430, rue de l'Aubinière BP 10249 44158 Ancenis Cedex Fance 857 802 508 R.C.S. NANTES
Ancenis, 8 mars 2022
Capital social
Valeur
Nombre
Nombre de droits de
Nombre de droits de vote
nominale
d'actions
vote théoriques
exerçables en assemblée (1)
Number of
Number of theoretical
Number of effective voting
Share Capital
Share value
rights for the shareholders'
shares
voting rights
28/02/2022
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 268 719
31/01/2022
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 270 936
31/12/2021
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 267 205
30/11/2021
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 263 975
31/10/2021
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 264 783
30/09/2021
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 266 355
30/06/2021
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 268 978
31/03/2021
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 272 463
31/12/2020
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 271 376
30/06/2020
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 271 550
31/12/2019
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 273 423
31/12/2018
39 668 399 €
1 €
39 668 399
39 668 399
38 261 475
31/12/2017
39 617 974 €
1 €
39 617 974
39 617 974
38 209 055
31/12/2016
39 551 949 €
1 €
39 551 949
39 551 949
38 133 962
31/12/2015
39 548 949 €
1 €
39 548 949
39 548 949
39 241 637
31/12/2014
39 548 949 €
1 €
39 548 949
39 548 949
39 247 715
31/12/2013
39 548 949 €
1 €
39 548 949
39 548 949
39 225 617
31/12/2012
39 548 949 €
1 €
39 548 949
39 548 949
39 235 077
31/12/2011
39 547 824 €
1 €
39 547 824
39 547 824
39 236 587
31/12/2010
37 567 540 €
1 €
37 567 540
37 567 540
37 224 916
31/12/2009
37 567 540 €
1 €
37 567 540
37 567 540
37 064 880
31/12/2008
37 809 040 €
1 €
37 809 040
37 809 040
37 068 623
-
déduction faite des actions auto détenues privées de droit de vote.
-
Excluding Treasury stock
Information société disponible sur : www.manitou-group.com
Information actionnaires : communication.financiere@manitou-group.com
Disclaimer
Manitou BF SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:12:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 862 M
2 022 M
|Résultat net 2021
82,0 M
89,1 M
|Dette nette 2021
29,9 M
32,5 M
|PER 2021
|11,9x
|Rendement 2021
|2,95%
|Capitalisation
982 M
1 066 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,54x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,48x
|Nbr Employés
|4 500
|Flottant
|-
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MANITOU GROUP
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
25,65 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
37,68 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
46,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs