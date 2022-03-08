Connexion
    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
Manitou : SHARE CAPITAL AND COMPUTATION OF VOTING RIGHTS AS AT 28.02.22

08/03/2022 | 17:13
DECLARATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE

ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL DE LA SOCIETE

Déclaration au titre l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

SHARE CAPITAL AND COMPUTATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets

Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

MANITOU BF

Société anonyme à Conseil d'Administration au capital de 39 668 399 euros

430, rue de l'Aubinière BP 10249 44158 Ancenis Cedex Fance 857 802 508 R.C.S. NANTES

Ancenis, 8 mars 2022

Capital social

Valeur

Nombre

Nombre de droits de

Nombre de droits de vote

nominale

d'actions

vote théoriques

exerçables en assemblée (1)

Number of

Number of theoretical

Number of effective voting

Share Capital

Share value

rights for the shareholders'

shares

voting rights

meeting (1)

28/02/2022

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 268 719

31/01/2022

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 270 936

31/12/2021

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 267 205

30/11/2021

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 263 975

31/10/2021

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 264 783

30/09/2021

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 266 355

30/06/2021

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 268 978

31/03/2021

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 272 463

31/12/2020

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 271 376

30/06/2020

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 271 550

31/12/2019

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 273 423

31/12/2018

39 668 399

1

39 668 399

39 668 399

38 261 475

31/12/2017

39 617 974

1

39 617 974

39 617 974

38 209 055

31/12/2016

39 551 949

1

39 551 949

39 551 949

38 133 962

31/12/2015

39 548 949

1

39 548 949

39 548 949

39 241 637

31/12/2014

39 548 949

1

39 548 949

39 548 949

39 247 715

31/12/2013

39 548 949

1

39 548 949

39 548 949

39 225 617

31/12/2012

39 548 949

1

39 548 949

39 548 949

39 235 077

31/12/2011

39 547 824

1

39 547 824

39 547 824

39 236 587

31/12/2010

37 567 540

1

37 567 540

37 567 540

37 224 916

31/12/2009

37 567 540

1

37 567 540

37 567 540

37 064 880

31/12/2008

37 809 040

1

37 809 040

37 809 040

37 068 623

  1. déduction faite des actions auto détenues privées de droit de vote.
  1. Excluding Treasury stock

Information société disponible sur : www.manitou-group.com

Information actionnaires : communication.financiere@manitou-group.com

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 1 862 M 2 022 M -
Résultat net 2021 82,0 M 89,1 M -
Dette nette 2021 29,9 M 32,5 M -
PER 2021 11,9x
Rendement 2021 2,95%
Capitalisation 982 M 1 066 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,54x
VE / CA 2022 0,48x
Nbr Employés 4 500
Flottant -
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Pierre-Henri Ricaud Independent Director
Dominique Thierry Bamas Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MANITOU GROUP-6.90%1 066
PACCAR, INC.-5.74%28 915
KOMATSU LTD.-1.89%21 633
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-20.42%21 012
KUBOTA CORPORATION-21.73%20 767
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-18.06%20 247