Manitou : SHARE CAPITAL AND COMPUTATION OF VOTING RIGHTS AS AT 31.03.22

DECLARATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE

ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL DE LA SOCIETE

Déclaration au titre l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

SHARE CAPITAL AND COMPUTATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets

Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

MANITOU BF

Société anonyme à Conseil d'Administration au capital de 39 668 399 euros 430, rue de l'Aubinière BP 10249

44158 Ancenis Cedex Fance 857 802 508 R.C.S. NANTES

Ancenis, 5 avril 2022

Capital social

Valeur nominaleNombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de vote théoriques

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en assemblée (1)

Share Capital

Share value

Number of sharesNumber of theoretical voting rights

Number of effective voting rights for the shareholders' meeting (1)

31/03/2022

39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 267 060 28/02/2022 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 268 719 31/01/2022 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 270 936 31/12/2021 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 267 205 30/09/2021 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 266 355 30/06/2021 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 268 978 31/03/2021 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 272 463 31/12/2020 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 271 376 30/06/2020 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 271 550 31/12/2019 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 273 423 31/12/2018 39 668 399 €

1 € 39 668 399 39 668 399 38 261 475 31/12/2017 39 617 974 €

1 € 39 617 974 39 617 974 38 209 055 31/12/2016 39 551 949 €

1 € 39 551 949 39 551 949 38 133 962 31/12/2015 39 548 949 €

1 € 39 548 949 39 548 949 39 241 637 31/12/2014 39 548 949 €

1 € 39 548 949 39 548 949 39 247 715 31/12/2013 39 548 949 €

1 € 39 548 949 39 548 949 39 225 617 31/12/2012 39 548 949 €

1 € 39 548 949 39 548 949 39 235 077 31/12/2011 39 547 824 €

1 € 39 547 824 39 547 824 39 236 587 31/12/2010 37 567 540 €

1 € 37 567 540 37 567 540 37 224 916 31/12/2009 37 567 540 €

1 € 37 567 540 37 567 540 37 064 880 31/12/2008 37 809 040 €

1 €

37 809 040

37 809 040

37 068 623

(1) déduction faite des actions auto détenues privées de droit de vote.

(1) Excluding Treasury stock

