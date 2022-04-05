Connexion
    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
Manitou : SHARE CAPITAL AND COMPUTATION OF VOTING RIGHTS AS AT 31.03.22

05/04/2022 | 15:08
DECLARATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE

ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL DE LA SOCIETE

Déclaration au titre l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

SHARE CAPITAL AND COMPUTATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets

Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

MANITOU BF

Société anonyme à Conseil d'Administration au capital de 39 668 399 euros 430, rue de l'Aubinière BP 10249

44158 Ancenis Cedex Fance 857 802 508 R.C.S. NANTES

Ancenis, 5 avril 2022

Capital social

Valeur nominaleNombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de vote théoriques

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en assemblée (1)

Share Capital

Share value

Number of sharesNumber of theoretical voting rights

Number of effective voting rights for the shareholders' meeting (1)

31/03/2022

39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 267 060

    28/02/2022

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 268 719

    31/01/2022

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 270 936

    31/12/2021

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 267 205

    30/09/2021

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 266 355

    30/06/2021

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 268 978

    31/03/2021

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 272 463

    31/12/2020

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 271 376

    30/06/2020

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 271 550

    31/12/2019

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 273 423

    31/12/2018

    39 668 399

  • 1

    39 668 399

    39 668 399

    38 261 475

    31/12/2017

    39 617 974

  • 1

    39 617 974

    39 617 974

    38 209 055

    31/12/2016

    39 551 949

  • 1

    39 551 949

    39 551 949

    38 133 962

    31/12/2015

    39 548 949

  • 1

    39 548 949

    39 548 949

    39 241 637

    31/12/2014

    39 548 949

  • 1

    39 548 949

    39 548 949

    39 247 715

    31/12/2013

    39 548 949

  • 1

    39 548 949

    39 548 949

    39 225 617

    31/12/2012

    39 548 949

  • 1

    39 548 949

    39 548 949

    39 235 077

    31/12/2011

    39 547 824

  • 1

    39 547 824

    39 547 824

    39 236 587

    31/12/2010

    37 567 540

  • 1

    37 567 540

    37 567 540

    37 224 916

    31/12/2009

    37 567 540

  • 1

    37 567 540

    37 567 540

    37 064 880

    31/12/2008

    37 809 040

  • 1

37 809 040

37 809 040

37 068 623

(1) déduction faite des actions auto détenues privées de droit de vote.

(1) Excluding Treasury stock

Information société disponible sur : www.manitou-group.com Information actionnaires :communication.financiere@manitou-group.com

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 1 862 M 2 047 M -
Résultat net 2021 82,0 M 90,2 M -
Dette nette 2021 48,1 M 52,9 M -
PER 2021 11,9x
Rendement 2021 2,96%
Capitalisation 980 M 1 077 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,55x
VE / CA 2022 0,48x
Nbr Employés 4 500
Flottant 25,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Pierre-Henri Ricaud Independent Director
Dominique Thierry Bamas Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MANITOU GROUP-7.08%1 077
PACCAR, INC.-4.25%29 382
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-10.78%24 881
KOMATSU LTD.9.10%22 634
KUBOTA CORPORATION-10.69%22 297
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-8.05%21 378