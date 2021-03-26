Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  ManpowerGroup Inc.    MAN

MANPOWERGROUP INC.

(MAN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 26/03 17:30:07
101.885 USD   +1.46%
01/03MANPOWERGROUP INC.  : Barclays désormais à l'achat sur le dossier
ZM
04/02MANPOWERGROUP INC.  : BofA Securities adopte une opinion positive
ZM
2020MANPOWERGROUP INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur MANPOWERGROUP INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-2.74%0.59%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...-2.69%0.30%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-4.77%0.25%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...-0.70%0.19%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensiv...-0.12%0.11%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.93%0.10%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-2.91%0.06%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-3.72%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique MANPOWERGROUP INC.
Durée : Période :
ManpowerGroup Inc. : Graphique analyse technique ManpowerGroup Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 107,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 100,42 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,55%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MANPOWERGROUP INC.12.84%5 657
RANDSTAD N.V.10.74%13 276
ADECCO GROUP AG7.47%11 079
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.22.62%8 638
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.53%4 759
51JOB, INC.-10.79%4 331