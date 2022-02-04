Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ManTech International Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    MANT   US5645631046

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(MANT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

ManTech International Corporation : William Blair & Co. passe à l'achat

04/02/2022 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
19:01MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : William Blair & Co. passe à l'achat
ZM
04/02L'actionnaire de contrôle de ManTech envisagerait une vente
CI
01/02Mantech remporte un contrat de 118 millions de dollars avec la marine pour le soutien t..
CI
26/01Mantech International Corporation reçoit un ordre de mission IDIQ de 88 millions de dol..
CI
03/01MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (N : MANT) a acquis Technical and Management Assistance ..
CI
2021MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2021MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : BofA Securities dégrade le titre
ZM
2021ManTech International Corporation fournit des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2021
CI
2021MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2021Le bénéfice de ManTech au deuxième trimestre dépasse les attentes, mais le chiffre d'af..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 2 564 M - 2 243 M
Résultat net 2021 137 M - 120 M
Tréso. nette 2021 124 M - 108 M
PER 2021 22,0x
Rendement 2021 2,06%
Capitalisation 3 009 M 3 009 M 2 632 M
VE / CA 2021 1,13x
VE / CA 2022 1,04x
Nbr Employés 9 400
Flottant 66,6%
Graphique MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
ManTech International Corporation : Graphique analyse technique ManTech International Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Cloture 73,86 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 81,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kevin M. Phillips Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith L. Bjornaas EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mike Uster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew A. Tait Chief Operating Officer
Barry G. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-0.15%3 009
ACCENTURE PLC-16.64%218 388
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.31%189 407
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.08%123 561
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.90%97 553
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.81%86 164