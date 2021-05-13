|
ManTech International Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities conserve son opinion neutre
Données financières
|CA 2021
2 675 M
|Résultat net 2021
131 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
116 M
|PER 2021
|25,9x
|Rendement 2021
|1,83%
|Capitalisation
3 371 M
2 788 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,22x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,15x
|Nbr Employés
|9 400
|Flottant
|66,5%
|Graphique MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
87,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
83,02 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
20,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
4,79%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-27,7%
