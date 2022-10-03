|
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust : CGS-CIMB toujours à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2023
845 M
589 M
601 M
|Résultat net 2023
451 M
315 M
321 M
|Dette nette 2023
6 547 M
4 563 M
4 653 M
|PER 2023
|18,0x
|Rendement 2023
|5,76%
|Capitalisation
9 002 M
6 273 M
6 397 M
|VE / CA 2023
|18,4x
|VE / CA 2024
|15,6x
|Nbr Employés
|186
|Flottant
|99,5%
Tendances analyse technique MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,72 SGD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|2,03 SGD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|18,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs