    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:11 03/10/2022
1.710 SGD   -0.58%
13:01Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust : CGS-CIMB toujours à l'achat
ZM
28/09Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust établit un programme de titres de près de 3,50 milliards $.
MT
15/09Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust : DBS Bank favorable sur le dossier
ZM
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust : CGS-CIMB toujours à l'achat

03/10/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 845 M 589 M 601 M
Résultat net 2023 451 M 315 M 321 M
Dette nette 2023 6 547 M 4 563 M 4 653 M
PER 2023 18,0x
Rendement 2023 5,76%
Capitalisation 9 002 M 6 273 M 6 397 M
VE / CA 2023 18,4x
VE / CA 2024 15,6x
Nbr Employés 186
Flottant 99,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sharon Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Nag Tsien Chairman
Peck Cheng Goh VP-Investments & Asset Management
Michelle Lam Senior Manager-Investments
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST-14.00%6 273
EQUINIX, INC.-32.75%51 807
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-18.70%35 943
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-43.92%28 505
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-37.12%22 875
W. P. CAREY INC.-14.93%13 465