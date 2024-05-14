Action MRO MARATHON OIL CORPORATION
Marathon Oil Corporation

Actions

MRO

US5658491064

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 13/05/2024 		Pré-ouverture 13:00:21
26,56 USD -0,11 % Graphique intraday de Marathon Oil Corporation 26,59 +0,11 %
13:06 MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : BMO Capital maintient son opinion neutre ZM
13/05 MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities est neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Marathon Oil Corporation

MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : BMO Capital maintient son opinion neutre ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities est neutre ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
EBay, Microsoft, MGM Resorts... Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street AO
Transcript : Marathon Oil Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 02, 2024
Marathon Oil : comptes trimestriels décevants AO
Marathon Oil dépasse de peu les estimations de bénéfices du premier trimestre grâce à la hausse des prix RE
Marathon Oil : baisse du revenu net ajusté et du chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre MT
Marathon Oil Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
La prime du matin : Le jour de mai pour les obligations alors que les espoirs d'une réduction de la Fed en 2024 s'amenuisent RE
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Marathon Oil Corporation déclare un dividende pour le premier trimestre 2024, payable le 10 juin 2024 CI
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Piper Sandler à l'achat ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Siebert Williams Shank toujours à l'achat ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre ZM
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Marathon Oil obtient de la flexibilité avec une offre de dette de 1,2 milliard de dollars pour prolonger les remboursements, réduire les coûts, selon UBS MT
Un initié de Marathon Oil a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 997 887 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent avant la cloche mercredi MT
Marathon Oil fixe le prix de son offre de billets de premier rang échéant en 2029 et 2034 MT
Un initié de Marathon Oil a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 981 619 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Profil Société

Marathon Oil Corporation est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. L'activité s'organise autour de 3 familles de produits : - pétrole brut et condensats de gaz : 172 000 barils de pétrole vendus par jour en 2021 ; - gaz naturel : 18,1 millions de m3 vendus par jour ; - gaz naturel liquéfié : 69 000 barils vendus par jour. 95,2% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
14/05/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Marathon Oil Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
24
Dernier Cours de Cloture
26,56 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
33,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+26,87 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION Action Marathon Oil Corporation
+9,93 % 14,98 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+10,30 % 303 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+4,76 % 142 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+50,31 % 126 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+20,32 % 81,54 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+6,99 % 74,37 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+5,36 % 55,78 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+10,72 % 49,01 Md
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+29,46 % 35,81 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-9,37 % 35,54 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
