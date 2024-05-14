Marathon Oil Corporation est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. L'activité s'organise autour de 3 familles de produits : - pétrole brut et condensats de gaz : 172 000 barils de pétrole vendus par jour en 2021 ; - gaz naturel : 18,1 millions de m3 vendus par jour ; - gaz naturel liquéfié : 69 000 barils vendus par jour. 95,2% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

