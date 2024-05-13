Marathon Petroleum Corporation est spécialisé dans le raffinage, le transport et la distribution de pétrole. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - raffinage et distribution (96,1%) : 3,4 millions de barils de produits raffinés vendus par jour en 2021, répartis par type de produits entre essence (53,5%), distillats (31,8%), asphalte (2,7%), propane (2,2%), fioul lourd (1,1%) et autres (8,6%). A fin 2021, le groupe dispose de 16 raffineries et exploite un réseau de 7 159 stations-service implantées aux Etats-Unis ; - transport et stockage de pétrole (3,9%).

