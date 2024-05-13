Action MPC MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Actions

MPC

US56585A1025

Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 15:41:31 13/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
179,1 USD -0,23 % Graphique intraday de Marathon Petroleum Corporation -1,64 % +21,03 %
Profil Société

Marathon Petroleum Corporation est spécialisé dans le raffinage, le transport et la distribution de pétrole. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - raffinage et distribution (96,1%) : 3,4 millions de barils de produits raffinés vendus par jour en 2021, répartis par type de produits entre essence (53,5%), distillats (31,8%), asphalte (2,7%), propane (2,2%), fioul lourd (1,1%) et autres (8,6%). A fin 2021, le groupe dispose de 16 raffineries et exploite un réseau de 7 159 stations-service implantées aux Etats-Unis ; - transport et stockage de pétrole (3,9%).
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing
Agenda
15/05/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
179,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
211,1 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+17,54 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing - NCA

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Marathon Petroleum Corporation
+21,03 % 63,26 Md
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD Action Reliance Industries Ltd
+8,53 % 228 Md
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Action China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
+25,18 % 102 Md
PHILLIPS 66 Action Phillips 66
+9,36 % 61,73 Md
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Action Valero Energy Corporation
+20,10 % 51,05 Md
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED Action Imperial Oil Limited
+26,44 % 37,43 Md
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED Action Indian Oil Corporation Limited
+21,83 % 26,2 Md
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION Action Formosa Petrochemical Corporation
-12,89 % 20,63 Md
REPSOL S.A. Action Repsol S.A.
+10,22 % 19,45 Md
NESTE OYJ Action Neste Oyj
-30,30 % 18,57 Md
Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing - NCA
