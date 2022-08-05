Connexion
    MKL   US5705351048

MARKEL CORPORATION

(MKL)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:54 05/08/2022
1177.90 USD   -0.34%
19:01MARKEL CORPORATION : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
04/08MARKEL CORPORATION : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
04/08MARKEL CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets reste à l'achat
ZM
Markel Corporation : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre

05/08/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur MARKEL CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 10 847 M - 10 603 M
Résultat net 2022 -460 M - -450 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -31,1x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 16 035 M 16 035 M 15 675 M
Capi. / CA 2022 1,48x
Capi. / CA 2023 1,18x
Nbr Employés 20 300
Flottant 98,0%
Graphique MARKEL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Markel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Markel Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique MARKEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1 181,86 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 367,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director
Richard Reeves Whitt Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy A. Noble Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Andrew Markel Chairman
K. Bruce Connell Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MARKEL CORPORATION-4.23%16 035
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.10%40 497
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.20.20%38 868
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.81%37 424
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-3.17%30 792
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION15.52%25 913