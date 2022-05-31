|
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
4,48 M
|Résultat net 2022
-41,1 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|-0,71x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
24,9 M
24,9 M
23,1 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|5,56x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|49,8x
|Nbr Employés
|56
|Flottant
|79,1%
|Graphique MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Tendances analyse technique MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|0,30 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|2,88 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|858%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs