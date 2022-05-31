Connexion
    MRKR   US57055L1070

MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MRKR)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  27/05 22:00:00
0.3000 USD    0.00%
12:01MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
13/05Earnings Flash (MRKR) MARKER THERAPEUTICS affiche un revenu de 964 322 $ au 1er trimestre
MT
13/05Marker Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

31/05/2022 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 4,48 M - 4,16 M
Résultat net 2022 -41,1 M - -38,1 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -0,71x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 24,9 M 24,9 M 23,1 M
Capi. / CA 2022 5,56x
Capi. / CA 2023 49,8x
Nbr Employés 56
Flottant 79,1%
Graphique MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Marker Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,30 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,88 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 858%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Peter L. Hoang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Frederick Gerald Wasserman Chairman
Juan F. Vera Director, Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Tsvetelina Pencheva Hoang Vice President-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.-68.43%25
MODERNA, INC.-41.86%58 733
LONZA GROUP AG-23.19%45 333
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.85%41 736
SEAGEN INC.-8.54%26 026
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.61%18 478