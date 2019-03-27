Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Maruwa Co., Ltd.    5344   JP3879250003

MARUWA CO., LTD.

(5344)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Tokyo Stock Exchange - 20/08
8690 JPY   -2.69%
30/03MARUWA CO., LTD. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2019MARUWA CO., LTD. : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
2019MARUWA CO., LTD. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Fonds positionnés sur MARUWA CO., LTD.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Invesco Nippon Small/Md Cp Eq A JPY AccNON-8.00%55.00%396.58M JPY


ETFs positionnés sur MARUWA CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...0.07%0.13%MondeActions
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) - Dist - ...4.40%0.01%JaponActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 8 900,00 JPY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8 690,00 JPY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 3,57%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,42%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,27%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MARUWA CO., LTD.2.36%1 042
HEXAGON AB14.90%25 568
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.10%25 470
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-6.52%17 640
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.26%15 102
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED89.59%13 017
