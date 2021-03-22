|
Masonite International Corporation : Baird favorable au dossier
Données financières
|CA 2021
2 469 M
-
2 072 M
|Résultat net 2021
201 M
-
168 M
|Dette nette 2021
263 M
-
220 M
|PER 2021
|14,8x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
2 860 M
2 860 M
2 400 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,26x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,14x
|Nbr Employés
|10 500
|Flottant
|98,9%
|Graphique MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
134,14 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
117,03 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
17,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
14,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
11,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs