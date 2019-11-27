Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 09/09 17:07:37
338.96 USD   +2.75%
04/09OL GROUPE : Mastercard reste sponsor de l'équipe féminine
CF
04/09MASTERCARD : reste sponsor de l'équipe féminine de l'OL
CF
28/08Apple et Tesla divisent pour mieux régner
RE
ETFs positionnés sur MASTERCARDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF...-4.25%4.44%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...-2.97%4.39%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...-4.15%4.39%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...-3.22%4.39%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...-2.90%4.39%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sec...-7.65%3.83%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ...-10.43%3.74%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Tech...-8.06%3.49%-Etats UnisActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD-6.98%3.01%MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-9.55%2.81%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG 1C - Acc - ...-4.96%2.39%-Etats UnisActions
BMO MSCI All Country World High Qua...-3.87%2.20%MondeActions
IShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 ...-4.05%2.11%MondeActions
IShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF ...-9.10%2.00%Etats UnisActions
HSBC S&P 500 - USD-4.28%1.98%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF - USD-7.17%1.88%-Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF - USD-4.63%1.87%-Etats UnisActions
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF ...-3.88%1.86%Etats UnisActions
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF - USD-8.80%1.79%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF - USD-7.66%1.73%Etats UnisActions
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MASTERCARD10.48%330 230
VISA6.50%425 828
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.71.91%218 175
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.1.16%22 545
AVAST PLC22.13%7 407
MIMECAST LIMITED5.07%2 885
