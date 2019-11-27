|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF...
|-4.25%
|4.44%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|-2.97%
|4.39%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|-4.15%
|4.39%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|-3.22%
|4.39%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|-2.90%
|4.39%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sec...
|-7.65%
|3.83%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ...
|-10.43%
|3.74%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Tech...
|-8.06%
|3.49%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD
|-6.98%
|3.01%
|Monde
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...
|-9.55%
|2.81%
|-
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions - Technologie
|Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG 1C - Acc - ...
|-4.96%
|2.39%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|BMO MSCI All Country World High Qua...
|-3.87%
|2.20%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 ...
|-4.05%
|2.11%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF ...
|-9.10%
|2.00%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|HSBC S&P 500 - USD
|-4.28%
|1.98%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF - USD
|-7.17%
|1.88%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF - USD
|-4.63%
|1.87%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF ...
|-3.88%
|1.86%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF - USD
|-8.80%
|1.79%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF - USD
|-7.66%
|1.73%
|Etats Unis
|Actions