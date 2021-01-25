Mauna Kea Technologies : Téléchargez notre application pour iPhone et Android

Téléchargez notre application pour iPhone et Android
La nouvelle appli Cellvizio est sortie!
Cette appli en anglais permet aux professionnels de santé d'explorer les diverses applications du Cellvizio
Vous trouverez notamment:;
-
Un atlas de vidéos d'Endomicroscopie Confocale
-
Des images Cellvizio anotées
-
La liste des évènements éducatifs sur le Cellvizio
Gratuite - Disponible sur App Store et Google Play
Explorer les diverses indications du Cellvizio
S'initier à l'interprétation des images Cellvizio
Visionner des vidéos Cellvizio
Disclaimer
Mauna Kea Technologies SA published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 11:37:06 UTC