Mauna Kea Technologies

MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES

(MKEA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Actualités

Mauna Kea Technologies : Téléchargez notre application pour iPhone et Android

25/01/2021 | 12:38
Téléchargez notre application pour iPhone et Android

La nouvelle appli Cellvizio est sortie!

Cette appli en anglais permet aux professionnels de santé d'explorer les diverses applications du Cellvizio

Vous trouverez notamment:;

  • Un atlas de vidéos d'Endomicroscopie Confocale
  • Des images Cellvizio anotées
  • La liste des évènements éducatifs sur le Cellvizio

Gratuite - Disponible sur App Store et Google Play

Explorer les diverses indications du Cellvizio
S'initier à l'interprétation des images Cellvizio
Visionner des vidéos Cellvizio

Disclaimer

Mauna Kea Technologies SA published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 11:37:06 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 6,41 M 7,79 M -
Résultat net 2020 -13,8 M -16,7 M -
Dette nette 2020 20,7 M 25,1 M -
PER 2020 -3,78x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 51,6 M 62,8 M -
VE / CA 2020 11,3x
VE / CA 2021 8,05x
Nbr Employés 95
Flottant 80,6%
Graphique MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES
Durée : Période :
Mauna Kea Technologies : Graphique analyse technique Mauna Kea Technologies | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,47 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,69 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 83,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Robert L. Gershon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sacha Loiseau Chairman
Véronique Dentan Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Lamboeuf CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
François Lacombe Chief Scientific Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES28.42%63
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.48%203 954
DANAHER CORPORATION7.16%169 098
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.25%89 689
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-9.05%87 471
ILLUMINA, INC.9.80%59 313
