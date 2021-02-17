ETFs positionnés sur MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF - ... -1.15% 4.14% Etats Unis Actions - Aérospatiale First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha... -1.72% 0.33% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD -0.37% 0.08% Etats Unis Actions





Graphique MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 40,75 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 49,35 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -17,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,4% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 22.44% 3 019 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 3.93% 196 529 HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 36.05% 95 485 ERICSSON AB 13.94% 45 099 FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. 2.56% 43 198 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. 7.81% 30 991