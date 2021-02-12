Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Maximus, Inc.    MMS

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 12/02 22:10:00
83.17 USD   -1.00%
11/02MAXIMUS, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020MAXIMUS, INC. : publication des résultats annuels
2020MAXIMUS, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur MAXIMUS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...5.50%0.69%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...4.72%0.62%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...7.48%0.56%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD4.57%0.26%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD3.46%0.26%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD3.83%0.25%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD6.35%0.22%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD2.05%0.13%-Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...2.94%0.04%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 87,60 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 84,01 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,27%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,96%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.14.84%5 163
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.51%35 822
TELEPERFORMANCE7.04%20 685
UNITED RENTALS20.66%20 203
LG CORP.25.71%17 420
EDENRED3.43%14 311
