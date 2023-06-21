Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    MEC   US5786051079

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00:02 20/06/2023
15.13 USD   +7.84%
09/06Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Baird n'est plus à l'achat
ZM
17/05Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Northland Securities optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
04/05Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : EF Hutton toujours à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : EF Hutton maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

21/06/2023 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
09/06Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Baird n'est plus..
ZM
17/05Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Northland Securi..
ZM
04/05Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : EF Hutton toujou..
ZM
04/05Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Baird maintient ..
ZM
03/05Transcript : Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 0..
CI
02/05Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos..
CI
02/05Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. fournit des prévisions de ventes pour l'année 2023
CI
26/04Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : EF Hutton persis..
ZM
13/03Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. annonce la nomination de Rachele Lehr au poste de di..
CI
01/03Transcript : Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 0..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 569 M - 522 M
Résultat net 2023 14,1 M - 12,9 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 22,4x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 310 M 310 M 284 M
Capi. / CA 2023 0,54x
Capi. / CA 2024 0,52x
Nbr Employés 2 300
Flottant 87,9%
Graphique MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 15,13 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jagadeesh A. Reddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy L. Christen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Randall P. Stille Chief Operating Officer
Allen J. Carlson Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.19.51%310
DENSO CORPORATION43.76%49 769
APTIV PLC7.55%27 094
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.27%15 878
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD9.23%15 505
CONTINENTAL AG23.72%15 108
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements grâce à notre Équipe d'Experts à vos Cotés.
Sécuriser mes Investissements
fermer