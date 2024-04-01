Action MBI MBIA INC.
MBIA Inc.

Actions

MBI

US55262C1009

Compagnies d'assurance immobilière

Marché Fermé - Nyse
 21:00:02 28/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
6,76 USD -.--% Graphique intraday de MBIA Inc. +3,36 % +10,46 %
13:03 MBIA INC. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintient son opinion neutre ZM
29/02 Transcript : MBIA Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024

Dernières actualités sur MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières progressent en fin d'après-midi MT
L'action MBIA poursuit sa progression après la déclaration d'un dividende extraordinaire en numéraire et l'annonce de dividendes provenant d'une unité MT
Les plus fortes hausses de la mi-journée MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en hausse vendredi après-midi MT
Wall Street s'apprête à ouvrir en baisse vendredi ; la croissance de l'emploi dépasse les prévisions MT
Les salaires de novembre affichent un gain plus important que prévu alors que les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions chutent avant la cloche MT
Les investisseurs se tournent vers les indicateurs économiques alors que les contrats à terme américains sont orientés à la baisse dans la séance de pré-marché de vendredi. MT
MBIA INC. : Roth MKM abaisse son opinion à neutre ZM
Les plus fortes hausses du prémarché MT
Les actions MBIA s'envolent après la déclaration d'un dividende extraordinaire en espèces et la déclaration des dividendes de l'unité MT
MBIA Inc. déclare un dividende extraordinaire en numéraire sur les actions ordinaires, payable le 22 décembre 2023 CI
MBIA INC. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Transcript : MBIA Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023
MBIA Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Transcript : MBIA Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
MBIA Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
MBIA INC. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : MBIA Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
MBIA Inc. annonce la démission de Charlie Rinehart de son conseil d'administration CI
MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 100 millions de dollars. CI
MBIA Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
MBIA Inc. autorise un plan de rachat. CI

Graphique MBIA Inc.

Graphique MBIA Inc.
Profil Société

MBIA Inc. est un fournisseur d'assurance de garantie financière sur les marchés financiers publics des États-Unis par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation (National). La société fournit également une assurance de garantie financière sur les marchés financiers internationaux et structurés par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale MBIA Corp. Les secteurs de la société comprennent l'assurance des finances publiques des États-Unis (U.S.) et l'assurance internationale et des financements structurés. Le portefeuille d'assurance des finances publiques américaines est géré par National. Les garanties financières émises par National fournissent des garanties irrévocables du paiement du principal, des intérêts ou d'autres montants dus sur les obligations assurées par les finances publiques américaines lorsqu'elles sont exigibles. Le secteur de l'assurance internationale et des financements structurés est géré par MBIA Insurance Corporation et sa filiale (MBIA Corp.). MBIA Corp. assure des obligations de financement public non américaines et des obligations de financement structuré internationales, y compris des obligations adossées à des actifs.
Secteur
Compagnies d'assurance immobilière
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour MBIA Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
3
Dernier Cours de Cloture
6,76 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
9,667 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+43,00 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Assureurs et courtiers généralistes - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MBIA INC. Action MBIA Inc.
+10,46 % 347 M
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. Action Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
+31,00 % 61,42 Md
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. Action American International Group, Inc.
+15,38 % 53,23 Md
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES Action The Travelers Companies
+20,81 % 52,73 Md
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION Action The Allstate Corporation
+23,60 % 45,51 Md
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. Action Arch Capital Group Ltd.
+24,46 % 34,54 Md
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Action Intact Financial Corporation
+7,94 % 28,99 Md
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Action MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
+41,40 % 28,42 Md
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
+19,43 % 24,75 Md
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION Action W.R. Berkley Corporation
+25,06 % 22,69 Md
Assureurs et courtiers généralistes - Autres
