MBIA Inc. est un fournisseur d'assurance de garantie financière sur les marchés financiers publics des États-Unis par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation (National). La société fournit également une assurance de garantie financière sur les marchés financiers internationaux et structurés par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale MBIA Corp. Les secteurs de la société comprennent l'assurance des finances publiques des États-Unis (U.S.) et l'assurance internationale et des financements structurés. Le portefeuille d'assurance des finances publiques américaines est géré par National. Les garanties financières émises par National fournissent des garanties irrévocables du paiement du principal, des intérêts ou d'autres montants dus sur les obligations assurées par les finances publiques américaines lorsqu'elles sont exigibles. Le secteur de l'assurance internationale et des financements structurés est géré par MBIA Insurance Corporation et sa filiale (MBIA Corp.). MBIA Corp. assure des obligations de financement public non américaines et des obligations de financement structuré internationales, y compris des obligations adossées à des actifs.

