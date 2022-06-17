Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Suisse
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. MCH Group AG
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Swiss Exchange  -  17:31 16/06/2022
6.940 CHF   -1.14%
07:08Départ du chef du numérique et de l'information de L'HME
MT
07:01MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Executive Board
GL
08/06MCH Group maintient son attachement à Bâle et lance deux foires
AW
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Executive Board

17/06/2022 | 07:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


MCH Group: Change in the Executive Board

Andreas Eggimann, Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) and member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave MCH Group in the course of the summer to take on a new professional challenge. Andreas Eggimann joined MCH Group on 01.11.2019 and under his leadership has continued to drive forward the digitalisation of the company and its service offerings as well as the further development of ICT with sound expertise and great commitment. The Board of Directors and the management deeply regret his departure and thank him for his good and valuable performances. The search process for his successor has been initiated.

 

 

Media contact:
MCH Group Ltd.
Corporate Communications
Emanuel Kuhn
+41 58 206 22 43
emanuel.kuhn@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com


Toute l'actualité sur MCH GROUP AG
07:08Départ du chef du numérique et de l'information de L'HME
MT
07:01MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Executive Board
GL
08/06MCH Group maintient son attachement à Bâle et lance deux foires
AW
01/06MCH nomme Florian Faber directeur général à compter du 1er juillet
AW
01/06MCH Group promeut le chef du marketing en direct au poste de PDG
MT
01/06MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | New CEO
GL
23/05MCH : L'Assemblée générale approuve les propositions du Conseil d'administration
PU
01/05MCH : l'actionnaire James Murdoch ne veut pas démanteler le groupe
AW
29/04MCH : les actionnaires voteront sur la réduction du capital
AW
29/04MCH : Assemblée générale MCH Group SA
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MCH GROUP AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 291 M 300 M 286 M
Résultat net 2022 -9,77 M -10,1 M -9,60 M
Dette nette 2022 120 M 124 M 118 M
PER 2022 -10,5x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 102 M 106 M 101 M
VE / CA 2022 0,77x
VE / CA 2023 0,63x
Nbr Employés 631
Flottant 31,9%
Graphique MCH GROUP AG
Durée : Période :
MCH Group AG : Graphique analyse technique MCH Group AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MCH GROUP AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,94 CHF
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,00 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 58,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Beat Zwahlen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hüsler Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Zappia Chairman
Andreas Oliver Eggimann Chief Digital Innovation Officer
Christoph Brutschin Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MCH GROUP AG-22.00%106
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-12.04%1 739
CARDLYTICS, INC.-64.20%807
EMRO., INCORPORATED.-17.20%142
HIGHCO2.80%110
EBIQUITY PLC17.00%82