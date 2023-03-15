Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Suisse
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. MCH Group AG
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Swiss Exchange  -  17:31:46 14/03/2023
4.660 CHF    0.00%
07:01MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Personnel change in the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd.
GL
07:01MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Personnel change in the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd.
GL
2022MCH lance une plateforme numérique destinée au négoce d'oeuvres d'art
AW
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Personnel change in the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd.

15/03/2023 | 07:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Raphael Wyniger to join the Board of Directors of the MCH Group

The Executive Council of the Canton of Basel-Stadt has appointed Raphael Wyniger, an entrepreneur and hotelier from Basel, as a new member of the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. As Delegate of the Canton of Basel-Stadt, he will succeed Christoph Brutschin, who will be stepping down from the Board of Directors with effect from the General Meeting of 04 May 2023.

Raphael Wyniger has an extensive know-how from the hospitality and event industry. With his knowledge and experience, will be able to make an outstanding contribution to the development of the MCH Group and Basel as an exhibition venue.

Christoph Brutschin has been a member of the Board of Directors as Delegate of the Canton of Basel-Stadt since 2009, with numerous additional functions: He was Vice-Chairman from 2016 to 2021, and he has been a member of the Audit Committee (AC) since 2009 and of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee (GNCC) since 2020 (since 2021 Chairman).

The Canton of Basel-Stadt has the right to appoint two members of the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. Dr. Dagmar Kamber Borens, member of the Board of Directors as delegate of the Canton of Basel-Stadt since 2019, will continue to exercise this mandate.



Media contact
MCH Group Ltd.
Corporate Communications
Emanuel Kuhn
+41 58 206 22 43
emanuel.kuhn@mch-group.com


Toute l'actualité sur MCH GROUP AG
07:01MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Personnel change in the Board ..
GL
07:01MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Personnel change in the Board ..
GL
2022MCH lance une plateforme numérique destinée au négoce d'oeuvres d'art
AW
2022MCH: Noah Horowitz nommé directeur général d'Art Basel
AW
2022MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Change at the helm of Art Base..
GL
202240'000 visiteurs pour Art Basel Paris
AW
2022MCH: ventes pour des millions le jour de l'ouverture de Paris+ Art Basel
AW
2022MCH lève 76,9 millions avec son augmentation de capital
AW
2022MCH amasse 77 millions de dollars grâce à l'émission de droits de souscription
MT
2022MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Result of the rights offering
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MCH GROUP AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 409 M 446 M 416 M
Résultat net 2022 -15,1 M -16,5 M -15,3 M
Dette nette 2022 96,1 M 105 M 97,9 M
PER 2022 -5,07x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 144 M 158 M 147 M
VE / CA 2022 0,59x
VE / CA 2023 0,51x
Nbr Employés 631
Flottant 21,3%
Graphique MCH GROUP AG
Durée : Période :
MCH Group AG : Graphique analyse technique MCH Group AG | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MCH GROUP AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 4,66 CHF
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,00 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 50,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Florian Faber Group Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hüsler Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Zappia Chairman
Christoph Brutschin Director
Balz Hösly Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MCH GROUP AG1.30%158
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-10.96%1 561
EMRO., INCORPORATED.76.81%200
CARDLYTICS, INC.-37.20%122
HIGHCO6.11%110
EBIQUITY PLC6.06%74