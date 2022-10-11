MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Result of the rights offering

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.

Result of the rights offering of MCH Group Ltd.

Rights offering generates gross proceeds of CHF 76.9 million

A total of 16,183,796 new registered shares were placed in MCH Group AG's rights offering, corresponding to around 87 % of the offered registered shares. As a result of the issuance of the registered shares at an offer price of CHF 4.75 per new registered share, MCH Group has raised gross proceeds totalling CHF 76.9 million (including CHF 0.6 million from the exercise of MCH Group Ltd.'s own subscription rights).

After completion of the capital increase, the number of registered shares issued will thus increase to a total of 31,053,147 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each, corresponding to a share capital of CHF 31,053,147.00. The capital increase is scheduled to be completed on 12 October 2022. The delivery and the first trading day of the new registered shares are scheduled for 13 October 2022.

MCH Group continues to have a stable, long-term anchor shareholder base after the completion of this rights issue: Lupa Systems will hold 38.52 % of the share capital in future, and the Canton of Basel-Stadt 37.52 %. Furthermore, the Canton and the City of Zurich will hold 1.50 %. MCH Group Ltd. has exercised the subscription rights for its own shares and is acquiring 125,000 new registered shares in the rights offering (total future holding of 0.72 % of the share capital). The other shareholders will hold around 21.74 % of the share capital.

The Board of Directors and the management of MCH Group are delighted with the success of the rights offering and its proceeds, which will be used to repay the CHF 100 million bond due in May 2023. Andrea Zappia, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "We would like to thank our existing and new shareholders for the trust they have placed in us. We are convinced that we can lead the company into a successful future on this solid foundation."

MCH Group's strategy is focused on the market- and customer-oriented creation and combination of physical and digital services in the field of experience marketing. Its aim is to further expand the provision of innovative platforms in various national and international segments, to extend the range of individual services in terms of content and geography, and to sustainably increase the occupancy rate of its own infrastructures in Basel and Zurich.

Contact:

MCH Group Ltd.

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Christian Jecker

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker@mch-group.com

ir@mch-group.com

