McMillan Shakespeare Limited est un fournisseur australien de services de conditionnement des salaires, de créanciers par novation, de gestion de plans d'invalidité et de coordination de l'assistance, de gestion d'actifs et de produits et services financiers connexes. La société opère à travers trois segments : Group Remuneration Services (GRS), Asset Management Services (AMS) et Plan and Support Services (PSS). Le segment GRS fournit des services administratifs en ce qui concerne le conditionnement des salaires et facilite le règlement des contrats de location de véhicules automobiles pour les clients. Il propose également des services auxiliaires associés aux produits de location novée de véhicules à moteur. Son segment AMS est engagé dans le financement et les services de gestion auxiliaires associés aux véhicules automobiles, aux véhicules commerciaux et à l'équipement, avec des opérations en Australie, en Nouvelle-Zélande et au Royaume-Uni. Son segment PSS fournit des services de gestion de plan et de coordination de soutien aux participants du régime national d'assurance invalidité (NDIS).