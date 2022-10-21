Recherche avancée
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

21/10/2022
8.419 EUR   -1.30%
Mediobanca S p A : Depot AMF CP. C220011S01

21/10/2022 | 12:30
Prospectus/Supplément du prospectus bénéficiant d'un passeport approuvé par un autre régulateur.

Lorsqu'un résumé est disponible en français, il est rendu public dans le « Document société » ci‐

dessous.

Prospectus/Supplement of the prospectus with a prospectus approved by another NCA. Where

summary is available in French, it can be found

in the "Company Document" below".

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 2 897 M 2 848 M -
Résultat net 2023 869 M 854 M -
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 8,29x
Rendement 2023 8,55%
Capitalisation 7 235 M 7 113 M -
Capi. / CA 2023 2,50x
Capi. / CA 2024 2,41x
Nbr Employés 5 016
Flottant 71,8%
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 8,53 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.-15.63%7 113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.42%340 633
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.25%270 424
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%203 277
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.02%165 671
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.22%144 251