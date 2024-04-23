MEG Energy Corp. est une entreprise canadienne du secteur de l'énergie qui se consacre à la production durable de pétrole thermique in situ dans le sud de la région d'Athabasca, en Alberta, au Canada. La société est engagée dans le développement de projets de récupération assistée du pétrole qui utilisent des méthodes d'extraction par drainage gravitaire assisté à la vapeur pour améliorer la récupération économique responsable du pétrole, ainsi que pour réduire les émissions de carbone. Elle transporte et vend de l'huile thermique (AWB) à des clients en Amérique du Nord et dans le monde entier. La société détient une participation de 100 % dans plus de 410 miles carrés de concessions minières dans la région pétrolière du sud de l'Athabasca, en Alberta, au Canada, et se consacre principalement à la production durable de pétrole thermique in situ dans le cadre de son projet de Christina Lake. Le projet de Christina Lake est un projet en plusieurs phases, situé à 150 kilomètres au sud de Fort McMurray, dans le nord-est de l'Alberta. Il comprend des concessions d'une superficie d'environ 200 kilomètres carrés.