Action MEG MEG ENERGY CORP.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

MEG Energy Corp.

Actions

MEG

CA5527041084

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps Différé Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 19:23:26 23/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
31,67 CAD +1,38 % Graphique intraday de MEG Energy Corp. -0,78 % +33,84 %
19:00 MEG ENERGY CORP. : Opinion positive de Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. ZM
26/03 RBC Capital Markets détaille la production de bitume en Alberta pour février MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur MEG Energy Corp.

MEG ENERGY CORP. : Opinion positive de Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. ZM
RBC Capital Markets détaille la production de bitume en Alberta pour février MT
MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) annonce un rachat d'actions pour 24 007 526 actions, représentant 8,82% de son capital-actions émis. CI
MEG Energy Corp. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
MEG ENERGY CORP. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
MEG ENERGY CORP. : National Bank Financial est neutre ZM
MEG Energy annonce que le remplissage de l'oléoduc Trans Mountain commencera en avril RE
MEG ENERGY CORP. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : MEG Energy Corp., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2024
MEG Energy Corp. annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
MEG Energy Corp. annonce que Derek Evans quittera son poste de président et son conseil d'administration à compter du 1er mai 2024 CI
MEG Energy Corp. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
MEG Energy Corp. fournit des prévisions de production pour l'année 2024 CI
Le conseil d'administration de MEG Energy Corp. a l'intention de lancer un rachat d'actions. CI
RBC Marchés des Capitaux présente les mises à jour de la production des sociétés canadiennes de sables bitumineux MT
MEG ENERGY CORP. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. reste à l'achat ZM
RBC Capital Markets fournit des prévisions pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 pour MEG Energy MT
RBC Capital Markets présente ses meilleurs choix en matière d'énergie à l'approche de la saison des rapports du quatrième trimestre 2023 MT
Les producteurs de pétrole Canadian Natural et MEG Energy demandent à l'autorité de régulation de soutenir la demande de Trans Mountain RE
RBC Capital Markets annonce que la production de bitume en Alberta a augmenté de 2 % en séquentiel en novembre MT
Les contrats à terme du TSX progressent grâce à la hausse des prix du pétrole brut avant la publication des données sur l'emploi aux États-Unis RE
RBC Marchés des Capitaux ajoute MEG Energy à sa liste des meilleures idées dans le secteur de l'énergie MT
MEG ENERGY CORP. : Opinion positive de BMO Capital ZM
MEG Energy Corp. fournit des prévisions de production pour l'année 2024 CI
RBC Capital Markets présente la production des sociétés énergétiques de l'Alberta au troisième trimestre MT

Graphique MEG Energy Corp.

Graphique MEG Energy Corp.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

MEG Energy Corp. est une entreprise canadienne du secteur de l'énergie qui se consacre à la production durable de pétrole thermique in situ dans le sud de la région d'Athabasca, en Alberta, au Canada. La société est engagée dans le développement de projets de récupération assistée du pétrole qui utilisent des méthodes d'extraction par drainage gravitaire assisté à la vapeur pour améliorer la récupération économique responsable du pétrole, ainsi que pour réduire les émissions de carbone. Elle transporte et vend de l'huile thermique (AWB) à des clients en Amérique du Nord et dans le monde entier. La société détient une participation de 100 % dans plus de 410 miles carrés de concessions minières dans la région pétrolière du sud de l'Athabasca, en Alberta, au Canada, et se consacre principalement à la production durable de pétrole thermique in situ dans le cadre de son projet de Christina Lake. Le projet de Christina Lake est un projet en plusieurs phases, situé à 150 kilomètres au sud de Fort McMurray, dans le nord-est de l'Alberta. Il comprend des concessions d'une superficie d'environ 200 kilomètres carrés.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
06/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour MEG Energy Corp.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
31,24 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
34,79 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+11,35 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - production non conventionnelle

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MEG ENERGY CORP. Action MEG Energy Corp.
+33,67 % 6,2 Md
KINETIKO ENERGY LIMITED Action Kinetiko Energy Limited
+6,33 % 69,42 M
Pétrole et gaz - production non conventionnelle
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action MEG
  4. Actualités MEG Energy Corp.
  5. MEG Energy Corp. : Opinion positive de Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.