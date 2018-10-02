Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Meituan Dianping    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur MEITUAN DIANPINGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-2.23%5.32%-MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-2.95%5.32%-MondeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...-0.87%5.25%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-3.45%4.68%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-1.52%4.22%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD-1.23%4.15%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-1.46%4.12%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-0.48%1.87%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.94%1.73%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.79%1.73%-NCActions
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence &...1.25%1.30%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...0.00%0.87%-MondeActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-0.06%0.46%MondeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 38
Objectif de cours Moyen 272,18 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 235,17 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 48,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -55,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING172.62%210 835
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED24.47%714 315
PINDUODUO INC.280.91%167 443
SHOPIFY INC.171.50%130 365
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.166.05%75 743
EBAY INC.42.20%34 825
