MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

(MTH)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 19/08 22:10:00
102.88 USD   -0.64%
2017Wall Street fléchit dans le sillage de Disney
RE
2016MERITAGE HOMES CORP : publication des résultats trimestriels
2015Les valeurs à suivre sur les marchés américains
RE
Données financières
CA 2020 4 215 M - 3 533 M
Résultat net 2020 356 M - 299 M
Dette nette 2020 619 M - 519 M
PER 2020 11,1x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 3 893 M 3 893 M 3 263 M
VE / CA 2020 1,07x
VE / CA 2021 0,97x
Nbr Employés 1 510
Flottant 98,2%
Prochain événement sur MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
22/10/20Q3 2020 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 109,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 103,54 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,27%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Steven J. Hilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillippe Lord Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilla Sferruzza EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raymond Oppel Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter L. Ax Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
