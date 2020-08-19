|
Données financières
|CA 2020
4 215 M
-
3 533 M
|Résultat net 2020
356 M
-
299 M
|Dette nette 2020
619 M
-
519 M
|PER 2020
|11,1x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
3 893 M
3 893 M
3 263 M
|VE / CA 2020
|1,07x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,97x
|Nbr Employés
|1 510
|Flottant
|98,2%
Prochain événement sur MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
109,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
103,54 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
21,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
5,27%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-15,0%