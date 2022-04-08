Signing of a Term Sheet for €100 million worth of syndicated financing to support

the Group's growth

Clermont-Ferrand, 7th April 2022 – (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), the leader in industrial fermentation for the production of ingredients of natural origin for the cosmetics, animal nutrition and biopolymer markets, has just announced that its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTAGO has signed an arrangement mandate and a Term Sheet for up to €100 million of syndicated financing with Société Générale as Coordinator and Co-arranger, Crédit du Nord/Banque Nuger as Co-arranger, LCL as Co-arranger, Crédit Agricole Brie-Picardie as Co-arranger, Caisse d'Epargne et de Prévoyance Auvergne Limousin as Co-arranger, and with BNP Paribas and Banque Populaire Alsace Lorraine Champagne, their having joined the pool.

This operation involves a €70m medium-term investment loan and €30m of revolving credit. Subject to the fulfilment of the usual conditions precedent, the Syndicated Financing agreement is expected to be signed before 13 May 2022.

This transaction will help finance the Group's previously announced investment plans of €70m over four years, as well as helping to service its general requirements.

“We are proud to see this transaction with leading financial institutions come to fruition, enabling further product innovations within the Group.This financing will help speed up the industrial transformation plan of the METEX NØØVISTAGO plant in Amiens, to quickly provide us with new production capacities for amino acids and other speciality products from the ALTANØØV® platform.These developments are in line with an approach that involves the industrial production of functional and innovative solutions for animal health and well-being, reducing the use of soy proteins in the manufacture of animal feed and lowering the carbon footprint of meat production. This transaction demonstrates the Group's ability to speed up deployment of its industrial model and underlines the relevance of its positioning for an innovative bio-based product offering”,said Benjamin Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of METEX.

The METabolic EXplorer Group was advised by Natixis Partners Debt Advisory for this transaction.

- END-

Upcoming events:

5 May 2022 – Q1 2022 revenue

18 May 2022 – Capital Market Day

About METabolic EXplorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com

Contributing to the ecological transition through innovations for the production by fermentation of functional ingredients used in the manufacture of consumer goods.

Using renewable raw materials, the company develops and industrialises innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes as an alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials.

The METEX NØØVISTA production unit based in Carling, in Moselle, allows the METEX Group to market 1,3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA).

The acquisition of AANE, the no. 1 European amino acid production site for animal nutrition, means the METEX Group can achieve its ambition to become one of the world leaders in the functional ingredients market.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment B, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

