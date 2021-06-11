Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. METabolic EXplorer
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    METEX   FR0004177046

METABOLIC EXPLORER

(METEX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Metabolic Explorer : FULL RESUMPTION OF PRODUCTION IN AMIENS ON JUNE 14

11/06/2021 | 19:20
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FULL RESUMPTION OF PRODUCTION IN AMIENS ON JUNE 14

A 100% production ramp-up in the following days

Progressive resumption of deliveries to our customers

Clermont-Ferrand, June 11, 2021 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), which specializes in the design, development and industrialization of eco-friendly bioprocesses for the production of functional ingredients, confirms the resumption of all production at its Amiens plant on Monday, June 14, as planned, particularly those requiring hydrochloric acid.

The work to install the temporary solution for limited storage of hydrochloric acid was completed on June 9. Throughout this period of work, the Somme DREAL teams were kept informed of their progress to assess the level of safety and the conditions of recovery that they had set, allowing the Prefecture to recognize this Friday morning the reuse of hydrochloric acid on the site.

"I would like to congratulate the teams who have worked so hard and so quickly to ensure that this temporary solution is implemented in compliance with the required safety conditions. I would like to thank the teams from the Somme DREAL, who have given this matter all the importance it deserves in order to keep to the schedule, without compromising safety requirements, and who have enabled the Prefecture to recognize the reuse of hydrochloric acid on the site. The actions and exchanges undertaken with the DREAL will continue in the coming weeks until the installation of the new tanks after the summer, as planned in the investment plan," said David Demeestere, Plant Manager.

The site should be back to 100% of its production capacity in the days following June 14. Deliveries to customers will resume progressively according to terms and deadlines that will be specified directly and individually by the sales teams.

"Our customers have supported us following this event. We would like to thank them once again. All our sales teams are mobilized to allow the resumption of deliveries and the best satisfaction of our customers in this context," says Etienne Corrent, Business and Innovation Director.

Now that the schedule is known, the estimate of the cost of the event and the loss of turnover caused by the shutdown of the plant can be finalized, in conjunction with the insurance companies.

-END-

About METabolic Explorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com

Using renewable raw materials, the company develops and industrialises innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes as alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials.

The start-up in progress of its first production unit, through its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA, will bring 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) on the market.

The acquisition of AANE, the leading European producer of amino acids for animal nutrition, enables the METEX Group to realize its ambition to become one of the world market leaders in functional ingredients produced by fermentation.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

Follow us on :

Get free financial information on METabolic EXplorer by registering with
www.metabolic-explorer.com

Investor relations – ACTIFIN Media relations – ACTIFIN –

Benjamin LEHARI Jenna DRIFF

Tel : + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11 Tel : + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 21

Mail : blehari@actifin.fr Mail : jdriff@actifin.fr  


Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : yGhwYZhsk26YlW2akpVlbWNmb2yVyGnGaWiVx2hqZJjJa2loxm5nb5aeZm9qm2tu
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/69668-pr-metabolic-explorer-full-resumption-of-production-in-amiens-on-june-14-11062021.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2021 ActusNews
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur METABOLIC EXPLORER
19:20METABOLIC EXPLORER  : Full resumption of production in amiens on june 14
AN
18:41METABOLIC EXPLORER  : Reprise complète de la production du site d'Amiens le 14 j..
PU
18:40METABOLIC EXPLORER  : Reprise complete de la production du site d’amiens le 14 j..
AN
10/06METABOLIC EXPLORER  : Mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l’Assembl..
AN
07/06Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Lundi 7 juin 2021
AO
07/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Le grand soir fiscal des multinationales ?
07/06METEX  : reprise d'activité du site d'Amiens
AO
07/06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Saint-Gobain, Crédit Agricole, Euronext, Pharnext, Reck..
04/06METABOLIC EXPLORER  : Reprise d’activite du site d’amiens
AN
04/06METABOLIC EXPLORER  : Resumption of activity at the amiens site
AN
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur METABOLIC EXPLORER
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 138 M 167 M -
Résultat net 2021 -6,10 M -7,38 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 12,4 M 15,0 M -
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 133 M 160 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,87x
VE / CA 2022 0,49x
Nbr Employés 69
Flottant 94,3%
Graphique METABOLIC EXPLORER
Durée : Période :
METabolic EXplorer : Graphique analyse technique METabolic EXplorer | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique METABOLIC EXPLORER
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,80 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 75,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 75,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 75,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Benjamin Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stéphanie Vitrant Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Soucaille Chief Technologic Officer
Nelly Faucheux Head-Administrative Support
Hans Vogelsang Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
METABOLIC EXPLORER86.55%161
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION22.88%99 672
AIR LIQUIDE5.27%81 154
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.25.40%56 063
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.20.43%36 909
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-2.65%29 980