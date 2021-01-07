Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Metro Inc.    MRU   CA59162N1096

METRO INC.

(MRU)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/01 22:00:00
56.9 CAD   -0.87%
22:00METRO : annoncera les résultats de son premier trimestre 2021
PU
2020AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Nike, Nexity, Sopra Steria, Gecina, Fedex, Adyen, Daimler...
20202020 joue les prolongations
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

METRO : annoncera les résultats de son premier trimestre 2021

07/01/2021 | 22:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Metro Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 20:59:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur METRO INC.
22:00METRO : annoncera les résultats de son premier trimestre 2021
PU
2020AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Nike, Nexity, Sopra Steria, Gecina, Fedex, Adyen, Dai..
20202020 joue les prolongations
2020METRO INC. : publication des résultats annuels
2020METRO : Le nouveau Metro Plus Notre-Dame ouvre ses portes - Un investissement de..
PU
2020METRO INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
20202020-10-17 | CENTRE DE DISTRIBUTION : Le Groupe Jean Coutu est déterminé à trou..
PU
2020METRO INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020Le complexe du Corn-Flakes
2020EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Axa, Carrefour, Casino, MND, Facebook, Microsoft, Qia..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur METRO INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 18 134 M 14 286 M 11 655 M
Résultat net 2021 837 M 659 M 538 M
Dette nette 2021 2 907 M 2 290 M 1 868 M
PER 2021 17,2x
Rendement 2021 1,67%
Capitalisation 14 333 M 11 275 M 9 211 M
VE / CA 2021 0,95x
VE / CA 2022 0,93x
Nbr Employés 90 000
Flottant 99,6%
Graphique METRO INC.
Durée : Période :
Metro Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Metro Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique METRO INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 62,58 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 57,40 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,03%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,92%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Eric Richer La Flèche President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Réal Raymond Chairman
François Thibault Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Frédéric Legault Vice President-Information Systems
Éric Legault Vice President-Technology Infrastructure
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
METRO INC.1.06%11 289
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.86%38 856
SYSCO CORPORATION2.34%38 711
TESCO PLC5.96%32 410
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.81%30 893
AEON CO., LTD.-3.25%26 774
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ