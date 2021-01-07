|
METRO : annoncera les résultats de son premier trimestre 2021
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
18 134 M
14 286 M
11 655 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
837 M
659 M
538 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
2 907 M
2 290 M
1 868 M
|PER 2021
|17,2x
|Rendement 2021
|1,67%
|
|Capitalisation
|
14 333 M
11 275 M
9 211 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,95x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,93x
|Nbr Employés
|90 000
|Flottant
|99,6%
|
|
|
Tendances analyse technique METRO INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
62,58 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
57,40 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
22,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
9,03%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-5,92%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|METRO INC.
|1.06%
|11 289