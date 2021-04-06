Connexion
    MILE

METROMILE, INC.

(MILE)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Nasdaq - 22/04
9.23 USD   +5.49%
06/04METROMILE, INC.  : Piper Sandler optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved.
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,23 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 62,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
METROMILE, INC.0.00%1 103
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION2.36%58 392
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED19.59%20 056
TRYG A/S-2.01%15 503
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC10.25%13 006
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION25.40%3 625
