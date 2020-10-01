Metropole Television : Closing of the sale of Home Shopping Service

FINALISATION DE LA CESSION DE L'ACTIVITÉ DE

TÉLÉACHAT À LA SOCIÉTÉ STARS

Conformément au communiqué du 15 juillet 2020, le Groupe M6 a finalisé ce jour la cession de 100% du capital de Home Shopping Service à la société Stars.

Cette opération lui permet de se concentrer sur la diffusion des émissions de téléachat tout en assurant la pérennité du modèle économique de cette activité, grâce à son rapprochement avec l'autre acteur majeur du secteur (Teleshopping).

Après la prise de participation significative dans Global Savings Group et l'accélération des investissements dans Bedrock, le Groupe M6 poursuit, cette fois par une cession, la rotation de son portefeuille de diversifications, dont le développement s'appuie notamment sur la puissance de ses antennes.

Neuilly-sur-Seine, le 1er octobre 2020

CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE HOME SHOPPING

BUSINESS TO THE COMPANY STARS

Further to the announcement of 15 July 2020, M6 Group today confirms that it has completed the sale to the company Stars of 100 per cent of the share capital of Home Shopping Service.

This operation allows the Group to focus on broadcasting home shopping programs while securing the long-term future of the business model of this activity, thanks to its merger with the other major player in the sector (Teleshopping).

After the acquisition of a significant stake in Global Savings Group and the acceleration of the investments in Bedrock, M6 Group is continuing, this time through a sale, the turnover of its diversification portfolio whose development is notably based on the strength of its channels.

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 1 October 2020