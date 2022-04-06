Connexion
Michelin CGDE : Guide MICHELIN 2022 – Chicago

06/04/2022
Guide MICHELIN 2022 - Chicago

Ce sont quatre nouveaux restaurants qui rejoignent la sélection 2022 du Guide MICHELIN Chicago avec Une Étoile MICHELIN, et sept nouveaux Bib Gourmand.
Au total, la sélection contient 23 restaurants étoilés, incluant un Trois Étoiles MICHELIN, le restaurant Alinea, dont la cuisine des chefs Grant Achatz et Douglas Alley maintient son exceptionnelle qualité depuis la première édition du Guide MICHELIN Chicago de 2011.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 23 250 M 25 407 M -
Résultat net 2021 1 925 M 2 103 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 836 M 3 099 M -
PER 2021 11,2x
Rendement 2021 4,02%
Capitalisation 21 504 M 23 499 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,05x
VE / CA 2022 0,91x
Nbr Employés 118 400
Flottant 94,2%
Tendances analyse technique MICHELIN (CGDE)
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 120,45 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 159,29 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)-16.44%23 499
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-5.37%26 731
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-32.86%4 571
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-36.87%3 795
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-5.72%3 455
ANHUI ZHONGDING SEALING PARTS CO., LTD.-31.73%3 058