Michelin CGDE : Guide MICHELIN 2022 – Chicago

Ce sont quatre nouveaux restaurants qui rejoignent la sélection 2022 du Guide MICHELIN Chicago avec Une Étoile MICHELIN, et sept nouveaux Bib Gourmand.
Au total, la sélection contient 23 restaurants étoilés, incluant un Trois Étoiles MICHELIN, le restaurant Alinea, dont la cuisine des chefs Grant Achatz et Douglas Alley maintient son exceptionnelle qualité depuis la première édition du Guide MICHELIN Chicago de 2011.
